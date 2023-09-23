Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

This special session explores how one of Nigeria’s mega influencers embraces her unique identity to create impactful and authentic content that reaches global audiences from Nigeria. Explore the transformative journey of self-expression, storytelling, and building a strong personal brand in the digital age.

Meet The Speaker

Tomike Adeoye is an award-winning Content Creator/Brand Influencer, TV/Radio Presenter, Actress and Entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience as an On-Air-Personality. Known for her unique ability to wear several caps, she is a leading voice within the Media/Entertainment industry among other sectors.

Tomike stands as one of the distinguished 23 recipients of the prestigious YouTube Black Voices grant, specially chosen from a pool of talented individuals across Africa in 2021, her exceptional creativity and unwavering determination earned her the esteemed recognition as an exemplary role model within the African content creation sphere.

Fondly called “Olori Ebi” by her followers whom she refers to as “family members” on social media, Tomike is known to have mind-blowing feedback from brand campaigns.

Her recent global campaign with Google reported she had accrued the highest engagement for the campaign, contributing 57.75% of the total campaign engagement which the brand stated was incredible. She was also the best-performing influencer in terms of link clicks with over 7074 website visitors with just one Instagram video post from her.

Popularly called “Your Fave TV Girl“, Tomike has hosted some of the finest events and red carpets within and outside Nigeria ranging from the YouTube Creators Day Event, First Bank Annual Merit Awards, Netflix’s Blood Sisters Premiere and lots more.

As an Influencer, Tomike has a penchant for taking brands from obscurity to prominence. Many small and medium businesses have made 200% turnaround within hours due to her influence. Gourmet Twist went from baking less than 10 breads daily to baking over 100 loaves of bread in a day.

She has helped local and international brands multiply their follower count in days. Several brands can testify to the effect of Tomike’s “buying crowd” and creative marketing skills! They include Maltina, Google, Megagrowth Nigeria, VBank, Swarovski, Woodin, McVities, Nivea, Darling Nigeria, Jumia Nigeria, Nescafe, Access Bank, Baileys, VISA, Maggi, Standard Chartered, Knorr, Maybelline, Close Up, DSTV(Multichoice), Foreo Sweden, the list is endless.

Her creativity and compelling storytelling skills when it comes to brand campaigns are some of the reasons why she continues to thrive in the digital marketing space.

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing. Join us in person,

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.