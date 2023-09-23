Connect with us

Lagos Gets a Taste of Ireland Whiskey as Jameson Distillery Tour (JDOT) Arrives in Style

A taste of Jameson’s Dublin home – the world-famous Bow Street Distillery – welcomes all Nigerian whiskey lovers, from seasoned palettes to first-time tasters.

The Jameson Distillery on Tour Experience hosts a series of tailored, interactive events highlighting Jameson’s Irish heritage and craft that stretch over 241 years. The 10-day festival gives a glimpse into how Jameson is distilled, followed by unforgettable whiskey and cocktail tastings, gourmet canapes, and the hottest artists on stage.

Naturally, everyone gets to make a few new friends along the way as they #WidenTheCircle.

Guests are immersed and entertained as they soak in the essence of the brand and its roots. Guests will enjoy best-in-class experiences, hosted by Jameson Brand Ambassadors and friends of Jameson, who embody the jovial Jameson personality.

A delve into the legendary production of Jameson’s triple distilled, twice-as-smooth Irish Whiskey, Live music, Parties, Jameson pop-up merch store, and so much more! The tour allows all to truly experience what makes Jameson Irish Whiskey unique and loved across the globe.

The Jameson Distillery on Tour offers explosive sensory moments, rich flavors, and ample space for connection with friends old and new as they #WidenTheCircle!

So, pull up a chair, grab a glass, and come #WidenTheCircle with some kindred spirits at the Jameson Distillery on Tour Experience in Lagos from September 30th to October 8th.

Attendance is strictly by registration.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria
Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey
Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

Avatar photo

