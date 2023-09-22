PEW 2.0: CrimsonBow’s Mission to Empower Sickle Cell Warriors in the New Economy

CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with sickle cell disease in Nigeria. This dedication has been the driving force behind their work since their establishment on March 1, 2015. Officially incorporated on October 27, 2016, they have consistently worked towards a singular vision – to create a comprehensive support system for those battling sickle cell disease and ultimately contribute to a world where they can live life to the fullest.

Mission and Impact

Their mission is to instill hope and enhance the overall health and well-being of individuals with sickle cell disease. They achieve this by harnessing available resources to provide educational, emotional, financial, and medical support to those in need, while simultaneously striving to eradicate the condition. Through extensive partnerships with government bodies and stakeholders, they have made significant strides in managing sickle cell patients and are actively engaged in education, awareness, and advocacy efforts to eliminate this disease from future generations.

To date, they have directly impacted over 23,000 individuals and reached hundreds of thousands more through radio and television programs.

Project Empower a Warrior (PEW) is an initiative of CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative aimed at providing unwavering support and enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with sickle cell disease. Their commitment is crystal clear: to empower patients and their families by offering a comprehensive array of resources and invaluable tools.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects thousands of lives each year. With approximately 150,000 babies born with this condition annually, the challenges are substantial. Sadly, only about half of these newborns celebrate their 5th birthday and those who do continue to face profound difficulties as they journey into adulthood.

Many individuals living with sickle cell disease grapple with formidable financial challenges resulting from the exorbitant costs of treatment, frequent hospital admissions, and the overarching high cost of living. In this landscape, PEW emerges as a beacon of hope. They are steadfast in their commitment to equipping these resilient individuals with financial grants, valuable capacity-building opportunities, and inspirational talks designed to amplify their earning potential and fortify their resilience.

PEW 2.0: Adapt and Thrive – Building Resilience in the New Economy

This year, they are presenting PEW 2.0, themed ‘Adapt and Thrive: Building Resilience in the New Economy.’ This dynamic event promises an exhilarating business pitch session where the top 3 entrepreneurs will receive substantial grants for their businesses: N250,000, N150,000, and N100,000, respectively. Furthermore, they are extending their support through micro-grants of N25,000 to 10 well-deserving individuals, along with an array of consolation gifts.

Join them on September 23rd, 2023, virtually (as they are at full capacity for physical attendance) by visiting their YouTube livestream as they adapt, thrive, and build resilience in the new economy, taking a step closer to eradicating sickle cell disease from their communities. Together, they can empower warriors to face their challenges head-on.

Stay connected with them and receive live updates on all their social media handles. To learn more about what they do and to support their mission, please reach out to them at [email protected].

This year’s PEW 2.0 is proudly sponsored by Xcene Research, FSDH Merchant Bank, EDC Nigeria (a member of the Ecobank Group). Their partners for this event include BellaNaija, Cedar Business Hub, Isheda Natural Skincare, Lagos Food Bank, and Mod Media.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for PEW 2.0