FreshYo Mega Millions Promo Wraps up with New Millionaires

FreshYo was launched about a decade ago into the Nigerian market by Caraway Africa Nigeria and has since been known for satisfying consumers with its nourishing goodness. Some weeks ago, the brand commenced a National Consumer Promo themed “FreshYo Mega Millions Promo” as a way of showing its commitment to not only consistently give consumers quality products, but also enrich their lives.

The participation process in the FreshYo Mega Millions Promo was simple. With every pack of FreshYo 1L, a unique pin is concealed in the cap and consumers are to text the pin preceding with FRESHYO to a shortcode, 8011. For example, FRESHYO ABCD1234. By doing this, consumers are rewarded with airtime and get the chance to win daily instant cash prizes as well as get enrolled for the monthly e-raffle draw where 10 Millionaires and 10 winners of N100,000 naira cash prize each were selected.

In this FreshYo Mega Millions Promo, everyone got to win free airtime while daily instant cash prizes of N5,000 and N10,000 were open to 500 lucky consumers throughout the entire promotion period. Additionally, 10 lucky participants won the grand prize of N1,000,000 each and another 10 lucky consumers won N100,000 each during the raffle draws which took place in July and September 2023.

On the day of each of the draws, attended by consumers offline and online, tears of joy, shouts of disbelief, and smiles of gratitude adorned the faces of winners. The sense of happiness in that moment was heartwarming as those who won the grand prizes never believed they could become millionaires by just buying a pack of FreshYo; according to most of them, they just took a chance to participate.

FreshYo Mega Millions Promo has not only changed the lives of several individuals but has also demonstrated how important it is to give back to society and that goodness comes to those who find it.

As the winners embark on their respective journeys to make the most of the prize. FreshYo Mega Millions Promo has etched a chapter in their lives that will never be forgotten.

Though the Freshyo Mega Millions Promo is over, consumers are still able to win instant airtime when they buy a pack of FreshYo 1L promo pack from any store and follow the instructions on the pack. Remember, with a glass of FreshYo drinking Yoghurt, you have the essential nutrients to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep you going. Follow FreshYo on all social media pages to stay updated on its activities.

FreshYo… Nutritious Goodness Everyday

Sponsored Content