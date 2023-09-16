The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos celebrates the Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins on his 40th Priestly Anniversary

Connect with us

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos celebrates its Chief Shepherd, the Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, on the occasion of his 40th priestly anniversary together with his classmates: Very Rev. Monsignor Edmond Akpala, Very Rev. Monsignor Jerome Oduntan, Very Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Ania, and Very Rev. Fr. Michael Akintolu, who were ordained on the 18th of September 1983.

They also celebrate the 25th Episcopal Ordination Anniversary of Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins.

Given this, the following events have been outlined in his honour:

Mass of Thanksgiving
Date: Saturday, September 16th, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

A reception for guests will follow immediately after the Mass at the hall in Victoria Island, Musa Yar’Adua.

The Mass will be a double celebration for the Archbishop. Apart from marking the 25 anniversary of the Episcopacy, it will also be his 40th Priestly ordination anniversary, which he will be celebrating with Very Rev Msgr Edmond Babashay Akpala, Very Rev Msgr Jerome Gbenga Odunkan, Very Rev Fr Michael Femi Akintolu, and Very Rev Alphonsus Iweanya Ania

These celebrants were classmates with Archbishop Martins at Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, and were ordained on the same day, September 18th, 1983 at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos. Hence, their famous name, “The Class of 83”.

On the occasion of his 40th Priestly Ordination Anniversary and his 25th Episcopal Ordination Anniversary, many are celebrating this momentous occasion and extending their gratitude for his visionary leadership and compassionate shepherding as they wish him more of God’s grace and strength to shepherd the flock of God.

