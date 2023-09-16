Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

Uncover the art, science and strategy behind effectively presenting your fashion/beauty brand to the media. Learn from a PR expert as she shares insights, tips, and real-world experiences on how to craft compelling pitches that capture the attention of journalists and secure valuable press coverage for your brand.

Explore the dos and don’ts of successful media outreach and gain the skills to stand out in a crowded fashion landscape. Mark your calendars and REGISTER to join us in person here

Meet The Speaker

Omawumi Ogbe is the managing partner at GLG Communications — a leading PR and reputation management firm, the Editor-In-Chief at Glazia NG, the current President of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria and the Creator of PR Power List.

A 2024 candidate in Europe’s #1 Executive MBA program at HEC Paris, Omawumi holds a postgraduate degree in Media and Communication from Pan-Atlantic University, where she graduated as the overall best-graduating student. A TEDx speaker and experienced trainer, Omawumi’s leadership skills have led her team to win several awards, including Best Innovation in PR at the 2022 LaPRIGA Awards.

In addition, she is the first female president of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria(LCAN) and has received awards such as the 2019 Coaching Icon Award, the 2022 Leading Ladies Africa 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria, and the 2022 Class of 40 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent by MIPAD.

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing. Join us in person,

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM — 4:00 PM WAT Sign up for #BNSDigitalSummit HERE We are eager to empower and uplift the next generation of creative minds across the continent. For more information/participation email — [email protected] Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and follow #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as we unveil more panellists, speakers and other interesting details of the event, bit by bit!

