Celebrating the Life of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Celebrating the Life of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

The Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, was laid to rest on September 9, 2023.

The renowned preacher, whose passing has left many heartbroken, was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family members and close associates.

The funeral service was held earlier in the day at the church’s headquarters in the Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the funeral service included Bishop Abioye (who talked about Pastor Taiwo’s legacies), Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)’s Bishop Mike Okonkwo; the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; House on the Rock’s Pastor Paul Adefarasin; and a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TFOLC (@thefountainoflifechurch)

Pastor Taiwo, who was born in Kaduna, North-West Nigeria, is survived by five children, including Jimmy Odukoya, a well-known Nollywood actor.

Watch:

