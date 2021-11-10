Connect with us

Tributes Pour in following Pastor Nomthi Odukoya's Sad Passing

Falz & The Odditty Nominated in "Africa Social Star" Category for E! People’s Choice Awards'

The Nominees for Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2021 Are...

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

You Can Now Apply for Nigeria’s 64-Page Passport in New York

Edease Nigeria's Answer to Youth Unemployment

OAU’s Best Graduating Student Dr Joy Adesina Gets a House, N5m Cash & Free Scholarship from Ogun State Government

US will Now Require Incoming Travellers to Show Proof of Complete Vaccination

Aishetu Fatima Dozie’s “Bossy Cosmetics” Makes Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 List

"The Smart Money Woman" Lead Cast Cover Debut Edition of SMA TV's New Digital Magazine - Portfolio

It has been surprise, shock, and sadness all rolled into one at the death of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, the wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

Pastor Nomthi Odukoya founded Yazi Wenze, an organisation that caters for the needs of children and Fundawazi Foundation, an NGO that provides child-friendly resources to assist children and adults in learning how to address child abuse. 

Family, friends, and well wishers write condolence messages to the  Odukoya family as they recant the times they spent with the late matriarch.

Pastor Taiwo announced his wife’s passing in an Instagram post, writing: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya. She battled cancer for the better part of two years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought. She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life. I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God. The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi.”

Here are some tributes to Pastor Nomthi

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jimmy Odukoya (@iamthatpj)

Omotade Alalade, writes 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Omotade Alalade (@tadealalade)

Tolu (Odukoya) Ijogun has this to say 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Tolu (Odukoya)Ijogun (@toluijogun)

Laurie Idahosa says, 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Laurie Idahosa (@idahosalaurie)

Morenike Molehin writes, 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Faith❤️Family❤️Fun-Living (@morenikemolehin)

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Femi JACOBS (@femijacobs)

