Tributes Pour in following Pastor Nomthi Odukoya’s Sad Passing

It has been surprise, shock, and sadness all rolled into one at the death of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, the wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

Pastor Nomthi Odukoya founded Yazi Wenze, an organisation that caters for the needs of children and Fundawazi Foundation, an NGO that provides child-friendly resources to assist children and adults in learning how to address child abuse.

Family, friends, and well wishers write condolence messages to the Odukoya family as they recant the times they spent with the late matriarch.

Pastor Taiwo announced his wife’s passing in an Instagram post, writing: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya. She battled cancer for the better part of two years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought. She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life. I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God. The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi.”

Here are some tributes to Pastor Nomthi

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

Omotade Alalade, writes

Tolu (Odukoya) Ijogun has this to say

Laurie Idahosa says,

Morenike Molehin writes,

