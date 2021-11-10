New Video: DJ Powerplay & TMP Offisial – Location

Fans just couldn’t get enough of DJ Powerplay and TMP Offisial‘s “Location” with the upbeat tune and sure party banger. They waste no time in delivering the video for their party starter anthem titled “Location”

The song lyrics and title represents where big ballers and ladies converge, with the DJs reigning supreme as the heroes of the day.

“Location” is based on an upbeat amapiano-infused vibe that ignites the dance floor, keeping everyone up till mama calls. The tune is directed by Irok Viralz.

