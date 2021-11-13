Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmy Awards: “All dem wedding hosting days paying off”

Who doesn’t love a good success story? I know we do and you should too as Yvonne Orji goes from hosting weddings to hosting the 2021 International Emmy Awards. The “Bamboozled by Jesus” author took to Instagram to announce her latest feat while encouraging her followers not to despise early beginnings.

Yvonne Orji is, obviously, no small fish in the Hollywood and Entertainment sea. Asides being an author, she is a comedian and actress who is popular for her role as Molly in the HBO tv series “Insecure”. The show earned her nominations on the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy series and three NAACP Image Awards.

She also stars on various Comedy Specials including HBO’s “Momma I Made It!” and “Yearly Departed” which is dropping on Amazon Prime Video on December 23rd.

Photo Credit: Mahaneela