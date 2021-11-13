Connect with us

New Music + Video: Trikytee feat. Magnito – More Money

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Trikytee, a former Big Brother Naija star and skit maker, is out with his latest single titled “More Money”. He features Magnito on this one with his lyrical vibe that seals this track as a national anthem for the hustle.

As the title implies, this track shows the need for more money or at least, the means to get it. In the video, we see fellow Big Brother Naija star, Wathoni, who is good friends with Trikytee. Also in the video are Prince Nelson, Kaisha, and WhiteMoney, Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7.

Listen to “More Money” here 

Watch video here 

