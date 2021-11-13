Connect with us

Music Scoop

New Album: The North Star by Namenj

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Trikytee feat. Magnito - More Money

Music Scoop

New Video: Flimzy - Brenda

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Omah Lay - Free My Mind

Music

New Video: FAVE - Baby Riddim

Music Scoop

Niniola drops New EP "Lagos to Jozi" | Listen On BN

Music Scoop

Listen to Reekado Banks’ New EP "Off the Record Vol. 2" on BN

Music

Phyno releases 6th Studio Album "Something to Live For” featuring Olamide, Flavour, The Cavemen

Events Music

Wizkid, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage Nominated for MOBO Awards 2021

Music

Buju is Apple Music’s Latest "Africa Rising" Artist

Music

New Album: The North Star by Namenj

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Another album for lovers of Hausa-themed music just dropped and it is already lookin promising. The album titled “The North Star” is by Namenj who recorded over 10 million streams for his single “Dama”. Namenj, who comes Mr Eazi’s #emPawa30 talent incubator, sings in his local dialect, Hausa, as he keeps growing with this latest release.

The album, which is an ode to love in many forms, describes Namenj’s rising profile alongside the galaxy and the representation of the stars. The North star is the anchor of the northern sky and holds a symbolic meaning; a beacon of inspiration and hope to many.

This project features heavyweights like Joeboy and Hamisu Breaker while production is by the combined effort of Don Adah, Type A, Drimzbeats, Magicsticks, and Baad.

On his recent success, Namenj has this to say

“ I’m very happy and fulfilled releasing this album. It is what I want to do and it’s happening. I want my fans to feel alive and loved when listening to my songs. So the overall message is to preach love and peace. To show the importance of love in our lives ”

Listen to “The North Star” here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?
css.php