New Album: The North Star by Namenj

Another album for lovers of Hausa-themed music just dropped and it is already lookin promising. The album titled “The North Star” is by Namenj who recorded over 10 million streams for his single “Dama”. Namenj, who comes Mr Eazi’s #emPawa30 talent incubator, sings in his local dialect, Hausa, as he keeps growing with this latest release.

The album, which is an ode to love in many forms, describes Namenj’s rising profile alongside the galaxy and the representation of the stars. The North star is the anchor of the northern sky and holds a symbolic meaning; a beacon of inspiration and hope to many.

This project features heavyweights like Joeboy and Hamisu Breaker while production is by the combined effort of Don Adah, Type A, Drimzbeats, Magicsticks, and Baad.

On his recent success, Namenj has this to say

“ I’m very happy and fulfilled releasing this album. It is what I want to do and it’s happening. I want my fans to feel alive and loved when listening to my songs. So the overall message is to preach love and peace. To show the importance of love in our lives ”

Listen to “The North Star” here