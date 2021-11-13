Connect with us

Music Scoop

New Video: Flimzy - Brenda

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Trikytee feat. Magnito - More Money

Music Scoop

New Album: The North Star by Namenj

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Omah Lay - Free My Mind

Music

New Video: FAVE - Baby Riddim

Music Scoop

Niniola drops New EP "Lagos to Jozi" | Listen On BN

Music Scoop

Listen to Reekado Banks’ New EP "Off the Record Vol. 2" on BN

Music

Phyno releases 6th Studio Album "Something to Live For” featuring Olamide, Flavour, The Cavemen

Events Music

Wizkid, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage Nominated for MOBO Awards 2021

Music

Buju is Apple Music’s Latest "Africa Rising" Artist

Music

New Video: Flimzy – Brenda

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats now has a new feature in the genre as Flimzy drops the visuals to “Brenda”. After the release of the single, it gained a lot of objectives clout from Afrobeat listeners across the world. Now with the music video, the artist is blessing fans with an perfect match to the beats and sounds.

The track was produced by Xtofa and the video directed by Gorilla Boy. Nigerian fast-rising star, Flimzy, is a singer, songwriter and producer. He has featured in Tekno’s smash hit track “Anyhow”.

Watch the video of “Brenda” here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?
css.php