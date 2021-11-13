New Video: Flimzy – Brenda

Afrobeats now has a new feature in the genre as Flimzy drops the visuals to “Brenda”. After the release of the single, it gained a lot of objectives clout from Afrobeat listeners across the world. Now with the music video, the artist is blessing fans with an perfect match to the beats and sounds.

The track was produced by Xtofa and the video directed by Gorilla Boy. Nigerian fast-rising star, Flimzy, is a singer, songwriter and producer. He has featured in Tekno’s smash hit track “Anyhow”.

Watch the video of “Brenda” here