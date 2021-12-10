Connect with us

Advertisement

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: TMP Offisial - Move Your Body

Music Scoop

New Music: DJ E-Kenny - Kilimanjaro

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch CKay’s Acoustic Performance of "Love Nwantiti" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

BN TV Music

Wizkid & Tems' Performance of "Essence" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Reminds Us Why Fans Love the Song

Music Scoop

Seyi Shay returns with her sophomore album "Big Girl"

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Simi feat. Joeboy - So Bad

Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Justin Bieber collaboration on "Essence" makes TIME 'Best Songs for 2021'

Music

New Video: Naira Marley - First Time In America

Music

New Music + Video: Mehcosa - Na You

Music

New Video: Falz feat. Bontle Smith & Sayfar - Oga

Music

New Music + Video: TMP Offisial – Move Your Body

Published

6 hours ago

 on

There is no doubt that TMP Offisial had one message when recording “Move Your Body“. Rexxie then understood the assignment by producing a sound that will drive anyone to move in excitement. Aura Music INC singer, songwriter and entertainer, TMP Offisial uses this track to sign out for the year.

At the beginning of the year, he dished out “Kizo” featuring Bella Shmurda which turned out to be a catchy tune with over a million streams across all major streaming platforms. “Move Your Body” is an Afro-fusion jam produced by the grammy-winning producer, Rexxie. It is engineered by Spyrytmix and the video is directed by Naya Effects.

Listen here

Watch the official video to “Move Your Body” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria
css.php