New Music + Video: TMP Offisial – Move Your Body

There is no doubt that TMP Offisial had one message when recording “Move Your Body“. Rexxie then understood the assignment by producing a sound that will drive anyone to move in excitement. Aura Music INC singer, songwriter and entertainer, TMP Offisial uses this track to sign out for the year.

At the beginning of the year, he dished out “Kizo” featuring Bella Shmurda which turned out to be a catchy tune with over a million streams across all major streaming platforms. “Move Your Body” is an Afro-fusion jam produced by the grammy-winning producer, Rexxie. It is engineered by Spyrytmix and the video is directed by Naya Effects.

