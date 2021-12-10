Connect with us

New Music + Video: Mehcosa – Na You

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It is always a great feeling to see children rising to the challenge to produce good music. Here is Mehcosa, the young Afrobeat music sensation, who is completing the 2021 music year with a double dose of audio & visuals of her song titled “Na You“.

The love song is both groovy and a sure club banger. It speaks to the love one can have for another, that special person, and the need to acknowledge it. “Na You” is mixed and mastered by Marqaimixx.

Listen to the track below:

 

Watch the official video to “Na You” below

Stream and Download here

css.php