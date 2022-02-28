Connect with us

Music

TMP Offisial delivers the piano version for “Move Your Body”

BN TV Music

Watch Reekado Banks' Stunning Performance of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" on 'Afrobeats Podcast'

Music

Monaky kicks off the year with "Clock In" & "Green Speech" | Listen

Music

New Music: Ijekimora - Temptation

Music

Asake delivers soothing performance of "Baba God" on 'Glitch Sessions'

BN TV Music

New Video: Chiké - Nwoke Oma

Music

Asa’s Fifth Studio Album "V" Is Finally Here | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

First Paying Job, Crush & Female Icon... Ayra Starr Details Some of Her First Moments in New Vlog

Music

Nonso Amadi Makes Epic Return With New Song “Foreigner”

Music

New Music: Double S - Making Money

Music

TMP Offisial delivers the piano version for “Move Your Body”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Consistent effort births perfection, and that is one thing, TMP Offisial has continued to prove with the moves he has been making so far.

Since the success of his EP “Astro Vibez“, TMP has shown he has a strong will to keep going and to remain on all our tongues.

Move Your Body” is his latest track and the song has done incredibly well if we have to talk about numbers and coverage among other things. So far, there have been social media reports of random users saying the song was just randomly played in their barber’s shop, house parties, or on cases where the song was played on MTV Base.

The Afro-fusion artiste has taken the song up a notch showing his creativity yet again with a release of the piano version of “Move Your Body.”

Firstly, it is worthy of note that “Move Your Body” is a party song, so being able to tone it down to the tempo of the piano version requires a level of creativity not many in the music industry possess. TMP is a gem and was able to prove it yet again with this version.

Incredibly, “Move Your Body” can now go from a standard party song to a slow, smooth song. The piano version is a great attempt at showing TMP’s creativity to the world.

YOUTUBE

Watch the

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php