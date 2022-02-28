Watch Reekado Banks’ Stunning Performance of “Ozumba Mbadiwe” on ‘Afrobeats Podcast’

“Ozumba Mbadiwe” by Reeekado Banks was the big hit when it came out, and he stole the show. Since its release, it has successfully risen to the top of the charts and continues to collect a large number of streams on digital streaming platforms.

The emerging talent will be the next musician to perform on the “Afrobeats Podcast” stage. In the 8-minute performance, he sings effortlessly while letting his flawless flow take centre stage. Reekado Banks’ overall effervescent demeanour and hard-hitting bars are highlighted by the excellent melodies from his backup singers, which contribute to the great ambience of his performance.

Watch his performance below: