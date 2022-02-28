Connect with us

BN TV Living

Countdown to Baby 3! Watch Sisi Yemmie's Birth Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch Reekado Banks' Stunning Performance of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" on 'Afrobeats Podcast'

BN TV Movies & TV

10 Things Damson Idris Cannot Live Without

BN TV

Michael Sonariwo & Olumurewa talk Men vs Financial & Societal Expectations on "Menisms"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Welcome to an Epic Tale of Love, Friendship & Heartbreak: Watch Episode 1 of "Love Like This"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Want to Know the Full Gist of How Blessing & Stan Nze Met? Watch this Video (Part 2)

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Emmanuel & Saskay take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of “Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

New Video: Chiké - Nwoke Oma

BN TV Music

First Paying Job, Crush & Female Icon... Ayra Starr Details Some of Her First Moments in New Vlog

BN TV Living

This Ify's Kitchen Recipe for Instant Noodles is a Game Changer

BN TV

Countdown to Baby 3! Watch Sisi Yemmie’s Birth Vlog

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s another episode of Sisi Yemmie‘s vlog, and this time, she’s counting down the days till she meets baby number three.

We’ve been following her pregnancy experience from the day she revealed the news, to her baby shower, to what she eats as an expectant mother, and so much more.

She had checked into a hospital in Lagos for her third C-section at the time of the vlog’s release, and she says she is nervous but confident in God.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php