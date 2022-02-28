Countdown to Baby 3! Watch Sisi Yemmie’s Birth Vlog

It’s another episode of Sisi Yemmie‘s vlog, and this time, she’s counting down the days till she meets baby number three.

We’ve been following her pregnancy experience from the day she revealed the news, to her baby shower, to what she eats as an expectant mother, and so much more.

She had checked into a hospital in Lagos for her third C-section at the time of the vlog’s release, and she says she is nervous but confident in God.

Watch the vlog below: