Sisi Yemmie is Having a Baby! Watch Her New Vlogmas for the Cute Announcement

Baby love is in the air, and we couldn’t be happier!

Food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is expecting her third child with her husband. Their lovely pregnancy announcement was made on YouTube when Sisi Yemmie revealed her baby bump in a white flowing gown at the beach, hand in hand with her husband and her children, Tito and Tiara.

She also shared an Instagram reel with the caption; “T H A N K F U L 🤰🏾”.

