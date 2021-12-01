Akpos Is Back And This Time He’s Spending “Christmas In Miami” | Watch the Trailer

AY Makun reprises his role as Akpos in “Christmas in Miami,” following his rib-cracking and havoc-wreaking adventures in “30 Days in Atlanta,” “A Trip to Jamaica,” and “Ten Days in Suncity.”

This time, he travels with his family to the exotic city of Miami, Florida, to represent Nigeria at the intercontinental Christmas fiesta, a unifying Fiesta that will bring together 6 families from 6 very diverse nations across 5 continents to spend the week leading up to Christmas together, on an exotic island in Miami, USA.

This film stars AY, as well as John Amos, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Osita Iheme, IK Ogbonna, and many others. The story was created by AY, produced by Darlington Abuda, and directed by Robert O Peters.

“Christmas in Miami” is the fourth instalment in the Akpo series, and it will be released in cinemas nationwide on December 24, 2021.

Watch the trailer below: