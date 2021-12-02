Watch the Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Film “Naija Christmas”

Connect with us

The exciting trailer for Netflix’s first Nigerian comedy Christmas film, “A Naija Christmas“, produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan has now premiered.

Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, Abayomi Alvin, Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Carol King, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Uzoamaka Aniuhoh, Segilola Ogidan, Lateef Adedeimeji, Jude Chukwuka, and Joseph Jaiyeoba star in the film.

“A Naija Christmas” follows a Nigerian mother (Racheal Oniga) who is unimpressed by her sons (Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara & Abayomi Alvin) refusal to get married and give her grandchildren, demands that they bring home their partners on Christmas Day. It is an easy enough request to fulfil as her sons will do everything to make their mother happy. There is one small problem, these partners do not exist.

Speaking on why “A Naija Christmas” is the must-see film, Kunle Afolayan says, “A Naija Christmas movie is real, original, funny and the first Christmas movie of its kind. Working with the late, great Rachel Oniga was massive honour, and her heartwarming performance is typical of her flawless artistry. All roads lead to Netflix on December 16th, for a quintessentially Naija Christmas!”

On December 16, 2021, “A Naija Christmas” will be released globally and exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

