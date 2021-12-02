House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems’ “Essence” & KieKie TV Make YouTube’s Top Ten List for 2021

YouTube has unveiled the top ten lists for 2021, as part of a celebration of the platform’s biggest moments in Nigeria. Top content creators such as HouseOfAjebo, Official Broda Shaggi, ApataTV+, Bakori TV, Lightweight Entertainment, and Mr Macaroni topped the list. This indicates the rising popularity of original content in Nigeria.

YouTube Top Creators Category

The criteria for compiling this year’s creators’ list is Channels that share hilarious skits and movies. At the top spot is HouseOfAjebo for the popular hilarious cartoon skits and is managed by popular stand-up comedian, Erem Emeka Nehemiah, also known as Ajebo. Broda Shaggi is another top creator on YouTube in Nigeria this year.

Below is the full list of the top 10 creators in Nigeria in 2021.

HouseOfAjebo

Official Broda Shggi

ApataTV+

Bakori TV

Lightweight Entertainment

Mr Macaroni

Taaooma’s Cabin

Saira Movies

Yorubaplus

BrainJotter Comedian

YouTube Top Music Videos Category

In the music category, Chiké and Simi’s ‘Running to you’, Teni’s ‘For You’ featuring Davido, and Wizkid’s ‘Essence‘ featuring Tems are the top three trending music videos this year, leading the list of most viewed music videos by Nigerians in 2021 on YouTube.

Below is the full list of the top 10 music videos in Nigeria for 2021.

Chiké & Simi – Running (To You)

Teni – For You feat. Davido

Wizkid – Essence feat. Tems

Wizkid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy

Davido – The Best feat. Mayorkun

Davido – La La feat. Ckay

Ruger – Bounce

Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley

Chidinma – Jehovah Overdo

Omah Lay – Understand

YouTube Top Trending Videos Category

The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership. It considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes.

Topping the list of top trending videos in Nigeria is ‘President Kuti‘, a movie starring Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade and Odunlade Adekola on Yorubaplus. The comedy skit video, “Tetracycline and Septrin” from House of Ajebo ranked second in the country. Yoruba movies, “Abebi“, starring Odunlade Adekola, and “Ete” starring Bolanle Ninalowo were also among the trending videos that got Nigerians clicking play.

Below is a round-up of all the top 10 trending videos of 2021 on YouTube in Nigeria.

Top 10 Trending Videos in Nigeria

Video title : President Kuti – movie starring Ibrahim Yekini|Bimpe Oyebade|Odunlade Adekola. Channel : Yorubaplus

: President Kuti – movie starring Ibrahim Yekini|Bimpe Oyebade|Odunlade Adekola. : Yorubaplus Video title : Tetracycline and Septrin. Channel : House Of Ajebo

: Tetracycline and Septrin. : House Of Ajebo Video title : Abebi – movie staring Odunlade Adekola| Bimbo Oshin| Fisayo Amodemaja|Funke Etti| Tunde Ola. Channel : LibraTv

: Abebi – movie staring Odunlade Adekola| Bimbo Oshin| Fisayo Amodemaja|Funke Etti| Tunde Ola. : LibraTv Video title : Ete – movie Starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo. Channel : YORUBAPLAY

: Ete – movie Starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo. : YORUBAPLAY Video title : “Before You Bury Me” 9 & 10 (Bury Me). Channel : MagicNollyTV

: “Before You Bury Me” 9 & 10 (Bury Me). : MagicNollyTV Video title : Nengi Bread Seller | Broda Shaggi | Poco Lee. Channel : Official Broda Shaggi

: Nengi Bread Seller | Broda Shaggi | Poco Lee. : Official Broda Shaggi Video title : Selina Tested – (Episode 18 War Is Coming). Channel : Lightweight Entertainment

: Selina Tested – (Episode 18 War Is Coming). : Lightweight Entertainment Video title : She Never Knw I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me – Nigerian. Channel : Top Love TV

: She Never Knw I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me – Nigerian. : Top Love TV Video title : Bury Me Season 1 (New Hit Movie) – Zubby Micheal|2021. Channel : Firstnollytv

: Bury Me Season 1 (New Hit Movie) – Zubby Micheal|2021. : Firstnollytv Video title: This Deeper Life Wedding Is A Must Watch! Modesty and Glamour! Sarah & Paul 2020. Channel: Thrive With Rejoice

YouTube Breakout Content Creators

YouTube Nigeria has also released the top 10 Breakout Creators list and the top 10 Shorts Creator list topped by House of Ajebo and SwagBoyQ respectively.

Below is the full list of the 2021 Top Ten Breakout Creators and 2021 Top Ten Shorts Creators in Nigeria.

Top 10 Breakout Creators in Nigeria 2021

House of Ajebo

Brain Jotter Comedian

Oga Sabinus

Zicsaloma

De General

NEPA BOYS

KieKieTV

Ling and Lamb

Isbae U

LordLamba

Top 10 Shorts Creators in Nigeria