New Video: Kolaboy and Ejyk Nwamba – Omalicha

Indigenous rap music reserved a huge space in the Nigerian music scene and stayed there. It is not going anywhere. Especially with hit singles like “Omalicha” from Nigerian indigenous rapper and song-star, Kolaboy. The celebrated traditional number now has an official music video and it features Ejyk Nwamba.



“Omalicha” is currently disturbing the East with the sound and wave and it is rapidly growing into a viral anthem and momentum for events in the East. The video was shot in Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria by Director Funk.

