Connect with us

Advertisement

Music Scoop

Wizkid, Olamide, Fireboy DML & Lojay make Apple Music Top Songs of 2021

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Music Nollywood

House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" & KieKie TV Make YouTube's Top Ten List for 2021

Music

New Video: Banky W feat. Brookstone & Lagos Community Gospel Choir - My Destiny

Music

New Music: Praiz - Woza

Music

New Music: Ric Hassani feat. Mike Kayihura - My Only Baby (Remix)

Music

New Music + Video: Timi Dakolo feat. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Noble Igwe - Obim

Music Scoop

Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" wins Best Collaboration at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Music Scoop

Barbadian Superstar Rihanna is Barbados’ Newest National Hero!

BN TV Music

Lyrics Video: Falz feat. Bontle Smith & Sayfar - Oga

BN TV Music

New Video: Fancy Fingers - Rhumba Toto

Music

Wizkid, Olamide, Fireboy DML & Lojay make Apple Music Top Songs of 2021

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Every year, Apple Music keeps track of the songs and albums that hit the charts and perhaps our hearts as all time favourites. They do not need to have won a global award but are grouped under categories like Top 100 Streamed Songs, Top 100 Shazamed Songs, Top 100 Most-Read Lyrics, all these including the Top Songs of the year for selected countries.

Categories

  • The “Top Songs of the year” is 2021 most-played song on Apple Music. It compiles most-streamed songs across the globe on Apple Music between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021.
  • The “Top 100 2021: Most-Read Lyrics” is songs Apple Music users just had to sing along to. It is based on the most popular lyrics, read —and, surely, sung — by fans around the world.
  • The “Top 100 2021: Fitness” is the year’s most-played workout music across Apple Music and Fitness. It must be songs that keep the vibes positive and uplifting.
  • The “Top 100 2021: Shazam” is songs we just needed to know the artist(s) and song title. Think back throughout the year; how many times did you use Shazam to identify a song?

Nigeria

  • The Apple Music 2021 Year-End Music Charts in Nigeria sees a clean sweep for the starboy himself Wizkid.
  • Wizkid’s feat. Tems tops the Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 charts with their #1 hit and Top 10 Billboard single ‘Essence’.
  • Wizkid also topped Apple Music’s Top Albums of 2021 chart with his #1 Grammy-nominated album ‘Made in Lagos’.
  • Wizkid was also the #1 Artist of the Year on Apple Music in Nigeria.
  • It was a great year for local artists with over 96% of the Top 100 songs of the year and 48% of the Top 100 albums of the year on Apple Music.
  • Ghanaian breaking artist, Gyakie‘s single ‘Forever’ was the #1 most Shazamed song of the year & Davido was the most Shazamed artist of the year in Nigeria.

Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 – Nigeria

  1. Wizkid – Essence (feat. Tems)
  2. Wizkid – Ginger (feat. Burna Boy)
  3. Ruger – Bounce
  4. Davido – The Best (feat. Mayorkun)
  5. LADIPOE & Buju- Feeling
  6. Olamide – Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)
  7. Omah Lay – Godly
  8. Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
  9. Wizkid – Blessed (feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley)
  10. Omah Lay – Understand
  11. Davido – Jowo
  12. Gyakie & Omah Lay – Forever (Remix)
  13. Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
  14. Olamide – Rock
  15. Fireboy DML – Peru
  16. Davido – Holy Ground (feat. Nicki Minaj)
  17. CKay – Felony
  18. Buju – Outside
  19. Rexxie & MohBad – Kpk (Ko Por Ke)
  20. Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

Apple Music Top Albums of 2021 – Nigeria 

  1. Wizkid – Made In Lagos
  2. Davido – A Better Time
  3. Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
  4. Olamide – Carpe Diem
  5. Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
  6. Omah Lay – What Have We Done – EP
  7. Joeboy – Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic
  8. Olamide – UY Scuti
  9. Ruger – PANDEMIC – EP
  10. Justin Bieber – Justice 
  11. Fireboy DML – APOLLO
  12. Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous
  13. Burna Boy – African Giant
  14. Drake – Certified Lover Boy
  15. Blaqbonez – Sex Over Love
  16. Teni – WONDALAND
  17. Lojay & Sarz – LV N ATTN – EP
  18. Chike – Boo of the Booless
  19. Lil Durk – The Voice (Deluxe)
  20. Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Apple Music Top Artists of 2021 – Nigeria

  1. Wizkid
  2. Davido
  3. Burna Boy
  4. Olamide
  5. Omah Lay
  6. Pop Smoke
  7. Drake
  8. Fireboy DML
  9. Bella Shmurda
  10. Lil Durk

Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 – Nigeria 

  1. Gyakie – Forever
  2. Ruger – Bounce
  3. AV – Big Thug Boys
  4. Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
  5. Jaywillz – Medicine
  6. LADIPOE & Buju – Feeling
  7. Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity
  8. Rexxie & MohBad – KPK (Ko Por Ke)
  9. Focalistic Feat. Vigro Deep – Ke Star
  10. Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

Rest of Africa  

  • Looking across the rest of Africa, the Apple Music 2021 Year End Music Charts sees Gyakie & Omah Lay’s ‘Forever’ as the Top Song of 2021 and Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ the Top Album of 2021 in Ghana.
  • In Kenya Olamide Feat. Omah Lay’s ‘Inifinity’ was the Top Song and Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ was the Top Album of 2021,  and in Tanzania  Olamide Feat. Omah Lay’s ‘Inifinity’ was the Top Song and Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ the Top Album of 2021.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Margaret Aligbe: My Life As a Testament That Dreams Come True

Be A Part of the “Giveback Christmas Initiative” Organised by DonateNG
css.php