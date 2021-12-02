Music
Wizkid, Olamide, Fireboy DML & Lojay make Apple Music Top Songs of 2021
Every year, Apple Music keeps track of the songs and albums that hit the charts and perhaps our hearts as all time favourites. They do not need to have won a global award but are grouped under categories like Top 100 Streamed Songs, Top 100 Shazamed Songs, Top 100 Most-Read Lyrics, all these including the Top Songs of the year for selected countries.
Categories
- The “Top Songs of the year” is 2021 most-played song on Apple Music. It compiles most-streamed songs across the globe on Apple Music between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021.
- The “Top 100 2021: Most-Read Lyrics” is songs Apple Music users just had to sing along to. It is based on the most popular lyrics, read —and, surely, sung — by fans around the world.
- The “Top 100 2021: Fitness” is the year’s most-played workout music across Apple Music and Fitness. It must be songs that keep the vibes positive and uplifting.
- The “Top 100 2021: Shazam” is songs we just needed to know the artist(s) and song title. Think back throughout the year; how many times did you use Shazam to identify a song?
Nigeria
- The Apple Music 2021 Year-End Music Charts in Nigeria sees a clean sweep for the starboy himself Wizkid.
- Wizkid’s feat. Tems tops the Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 charts with their #1 hit and Top 10 Billboard single ‘Essence’.
- Wizkid also topped Apple Music’s Top Albums of 2021 chart with his #1 Grammy-nominated album ‘Made in Lagos’.
- Wizkid was also the #1 Artist of the Year on Apple Music in Nigeria.
- It was a great year for local artists with over 96% of the Top 100 songs of the year and 48% of the Top 100 albums of the year on Apple Music.
- Ghanaian breaking artist, Gyakie‘s single ‘Forever’ was the #1 most Shazamed song of the year & Davido was the most Shazamed artist of the year in Nigeria.
Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 – Nigeria
- Wizkid – Essence (feat. Tems)
- Wizkid – Ginger (feat. Burna Boy)
- Ruger – Bounce
- Davido – The Best (feat. Mayorkun)
- LADIPOE & Buju- Feeling
- Olamide – Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)
- Omah Lay – Godly
- Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
- Wizkid – Blessed (feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley)
- Omah Lay – Understand
- Davido – Jowo
- Gyakie & Omah Lay – Forever (Remix)
- Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
- Olamide – Rock
- Fireboy DML – Peru
- Davido – Holy Ground (feat. Nicki Minaj)
- CKay – Felony
- Buju – Outside
- Rexxie & MohBad – Kpk (Ko Por Ke)
- Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
Apple Music Top Albums of 2021 – Nigeria
- Wizkid – Made In Lagos
- Davido – A Better Time
- Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
- Olamide – Carpe Diem
- Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
- Omah Lay – What Have We Done – EP
- Joeboy – Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic
- Olamide – UY Scuti
- Ruger – PANDEMIC – EP
- Justin Bieber – Justice
- Fireboy DML – APOLLO
- Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous
- Burna Boy – African Giant
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
- Blaqbonez – Sex Over Love
- Teni – WONDALAND
- Lojay & Sarz – LV N ATTN – EP
- Chike – Boo of the Booless
- Lil Durk – The Voice (Deluxe)
- Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Apple Music Top Artists of 2021 – Nigeria
- Wizkid
- Davido
- Burna Boy
- Olamide
- Omah Lay
- Pop Smoke
- Drake
- Fireboy DML
- Bella Shmurda
- Lil Durk
Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 – Nigeria
- Gyakie – Forever
- Ruger – Bounce
- AV – Big Thug Boys
- Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
- Jaywillz – Medicine
- LADIPOE & Buju – Feeling
- Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity
- Rexxie & MohBad – KPK (Ko Por Ke)
- Focalistic Feat. Vigro Deep – Ke Star
- Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
Rest of Africa
- Looking across the rest of Africa, the Apple Music 2021 Year End Music Charts sees Gyakie & Omah Lay’s ‘Forever’ as the Top Song of 2021 and Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ the Top Album of 2021 in Ghana.
- In Kenya Olamide Feat. Omah Lay’s ‘Inifinity’ was the Top Song and Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ was the Top Album of 2021, and in Tanzania Olamide Feat. Omah Lay’s ‘Inifinity’ was the Top Song and Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ the Top Album of 2021.