Music
New Video: Reekado Banks – Ozumba Mbadiwe
The year is looking good for Reekado Banks as he makes a return with a hit track and an album to boot. This hit single, “Ozumba Mbadiwe“, is off his much-anticipated 2021 EP titled “Off the Record Vol. 2“.
“Ozumba Mbadiwe” was named after a place in Lagos. It shows solidarity for victims of the #EndSARS protest as in this lyrics when Reekado Banks says,
“And if you think say you be giant you be giant for your pocket
If you only fight for your pocket
For your pocket
October 20 2020
Something happen with the government
They think say we go forget
For where
For Ozumba Mbadiwe”
Watch the official video: