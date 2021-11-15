New Video: Reekado Banks – Ozumba Mbadiwe

The year is looking good for Reekado Banks as he makes a return with a hit track and an album to boot. This hit single, “Ozumba Mbadiwe“, is off his much-anticipated 2021 EP titled “Off the Record Vol. 2“.

“Ozumba Mbadiwe” was named after a place in Lagos. It shows solidarity for victims of the #EndSARS protest as in this lyrics when Reekado Banks says,

“And if you think say you be giant you be giant for your pocket

If you only fight for your pocket

For your pocket

October 20 2020

Something happen with the government

They think say we go forget

For where

For Ozumba Mbadiwe”

Watch the official video: