Every Look Lala Akindoju Wore To #AFRIFF2021

Lala Akindoju who is known for constantly showing up and showing out on the red carpet, turned out in stunning ensembles, living up to her role as a host for the 2021 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

From her matching baby blue two-piece ensemble from RTW company ForStyleSake for the AFRIFF’s opening night to the fringed short set from Emmy Kasbit paired with white tennis shoes for Day 2, to the elegant one-shouldered jumpsuit that grazed the floor for Day 3, she looked every bit the fashion-forward queen.

Check on it!

Opening Night Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Cocktail Event with Amazon Prime

Day 5

Closing Night Day 6

AFRIFF Globe Awards

Photo Credit: @datsapelegirl & @onafuwaphotography