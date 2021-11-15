Sharon Ooja & Ayoola Ayolola win 2021 HAPAwards for their role in “The Men’s Club”

“The Men’s Club” has won a HAPAward for the first time.

The RED TV series won three Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, including best television series, best actor, and best-supporting actor. Ayoola Ayolola won the best actor, and Sharon Ooja won the best supporting actor.

HAPAwards recognizes “outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments in the field of music, film, comedy, and fashion.”

“Look what just got here,” Ayoola said sharing a video of the on his Instagram page. “Huge thank you to @hapawards. It was an honor for me and everyone on The Men’s Club Team, to have been nominated and to have won this awards.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYOOLA AYOLOLA (@ayo_olla)

The series tells a story about love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around four male main characters and how they relate with their partners and the ordeal that they face in their everyday life.

Akins Akinkugbe, one of the producers of the series also took to Instagram to celebrate the new feat. He wrote;

Let me preach just a little…. When we @urbanvision360 started doing television I will tell the cast to prepare their thank you speeches for the awards to come. Always had the vision of collecting the Award for best television series. This is such a dream come true. We copped three awards. @tmcseries for the best tv series , @ayo_olla for best actor & @sharonooja for best supporting actor. Thank you @hapawards Thank you to all the cast and crew that help bring this magic to life. You are all super amazing. TMCFC you are simply the best. #tmcnewchapter is coming!!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akins Akinkugbe (@thehealthybillionaire)

It stars some of Nigerian’s finest and star actors Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim-Effiong and actresses like Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Sharon Ooja, Adebukola Oladipupo and many others. BBNaija star Pere Egbi will be playing Aminu Garba, the rich, hot, and handsome businessman previously played by Ayoola Ayolola, in the forthcoming season.

Congratulations to the cast of TMC!