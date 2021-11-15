Connect with us

Another One! “Juju Stories” snags Best Director Award at #AFRIFF2021

Sharon Ooja & Ayoola Ayolola win 2021 HAPAwards for their role in "The Men's Club"

Is a Nollywood x Amazon Studios Collaboration Coming Soon? Find Out in BN Exclusive Chat with Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo & James Farrell

"Amina" Star Lucy Ameh Pays Homage to Queen Amina of Zazzau in New Photos

Abiodun & Stephanie are back in "Therapy" this time with a new doctor | Watch Episode 1 of Season Two

Sandra Okunzuwa teams up with Frodd in the Latest Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Chigul chats with Taymesan on social media, dating, & dealing with difficult moments on "Tea with Tay"

Madam Kofo, Chico Ejiro to get Special Recognition at the 12th Edition of BON Awards

Watch Episodes 9 & 10 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Ekeng Complicates Things Further in Episode 5 of TNC’s “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Congratulations to the entire team of “Juju Stories” anthology film as they win the Best Director Awards at AFRIFF.

This is not the first time “Juju Stories” will be clinching an award. In July 2021, it was set to premiere at the 74th Locarno Film Festival on an international debut. This would earn the three-part anthology the Boccalino d’Oro Award for Best Film at Locarno Film Festival.

The stars of the film include Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yang, Elvis Poko, Nengi Adoki, Seun Kentebe among others. It is shot by Femi Awojide, produced by Surreal16 Collective and it includes three stories: “Suffer the Witch“, “Yam“, “Love Potion“, all written and directed by CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama, and Michael Omonua.

On the AFRIFF award, CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi had this to say;

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi (@fierycj)

