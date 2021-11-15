Another One! “Juju Stories” snags Best Director Award at #AFRIFF2021

Congratulations to the entire team of “Juju Stories” anthology film as they win the Best Director Awards at AFRIFF.



This is not the first time “Juju Stories” will be clinching an award. In July 2021, it was set to premiere at the 74th Locarno Film Festival on an international debut. This would earn the three-part anthology the Boccalino d’Oro Award for Best Film at Locarno Film Festival.

The stars of the film include Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yang, Elvis Poko, Nengi Adoki, Seun Kentebe among others. It is shot by Femi Awojide, produced by Surreal16 Collective and it includes three stories: “Suffer the Witch“, “Yam“, “Love Potion“, all written and directed by CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama, and Michael Omonua.

On the AFRIFF award, CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi had this to say;