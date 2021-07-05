Connect with us

Anthology Film “Juju Stories” to Premiere at Locarno Film Festival + Watch the Official Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Juju Stories,” a three-part anthology film exploring juju (magical) stories rooted in Nigerian folklore and urban legend is slated to premiere at the Locarno Film Festival.

Shot by Femi Awojide, Surreal16 Collective’s production will include three stories: “Suffer the Witch“, “Yam“, “Love Potion“ all written and directed by CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama, and Michael Omonua.

At the 74th Locarno Film Festival, the film will have its international debut. CJ Obasi, co-director, confirmed the news via his Instagram page:

Honoured to finally announce that our anthology film @jujustories_ , written and directed with my brothers from the @surreal16collective will World premiere in the Concorso Internazionale (Main competition) of the 74th @filmfestlocarno in August. Grateful to the entire team of collaborators. Producer @simplyoge Executive Producer @ifind_pictures Line Producer @the_falconx Cinematographer @femiawojide Editor @nedjamez Composer Philippe Razol and the entire ensemble cast.

Abba T. Makama, on the other hand, wrote: “Honored to announce that our 3 part anthology feature film Juju Stories will have its world premiere at the renowned Lorcano film festivals.”

“Juju Stories” was produced by Francis NebotOge Obasi, and Adaugo Uzoma, and features the likes of Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yang, Adebukola Oladipupo, Paul Utomi, Elvis PokoNengi Adoki, Seun Kentebe, amongst others.

Watch the official trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi (@fierycj)

