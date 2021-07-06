Connect with us

RMD is 60 & Seems to be Aging Backwards

Anthology Film "Juju Stories" to Premiere at Locarno Film Festival

A Career in Nollywood is Calling! Apply for the MTF Academy Today - Deadline is 16 July 2021

Watch Episode 2 (Recognition) of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Oscars: Meet the Academy Member Class of 2021 - Ramsey Nouah, Mo Abudu & Andrew Dosunmu

Lionsgate Has Acquired the Action-Packed Nollywood Film "A Soldier's Story II"

Efe Irele, Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo were 'Baddies' on the Black Carpet for Chinneylove Eze's "Devil In Agbada" Premiere

Episode 1 of Ndani TV's Web Series "Rumour Has It" Season 3 is Here!

Your Easy 5-Step Guide to registering for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2022

Birthday Boy Daniel Etim Effiong is Effortlessly Cool!

RMD is 60 & Seems to be Aging Backwards

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is still a force to be reckoned with in Nollywood, despite his age.  He looks the same as he did in the late 80s when he starred in our first favourite film, “Ripples.”

Ageing is a natural process that everyone goes through, however, some people, like RMD, appear to be skipping the physical aspects of it.

The good-looking grandad never ceases to inspire others, not just with his young glow, but fashion sense. The award-winning actor continues to dazzle us with his elegance, charm, beauty, and these photos say it all.

Just take a look:


Photo Credit: @modeadamijo@kingsmen_fotography@sunmisola_olorunnisola

Damilola has over three years of experience as a content editor.

