Anthology Film “Juju Stories” receives Boccalino d’Oro Award for Best Film at Locarno Film Festival

4 hours ago

The three-part anthology film “Juju Stories,” directed by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, Abba T. Makama, and Michael Omonua, has won its first international award. The film, which examines juju (magical) stories rooted in Nigerian folklore and urban mythology, received the Boccalino d’Oro Award for Best Film from the Independent Critics at the 74th Locarno Film Festival.

C.J. Obasi, co-director of the film, confirmed the momentous win on Instagram; “We are grateful to Ugo Brusaporco, Arminio Sciolli of the Boccalino d’oro Awards. We are super grateful to the entire cast and crew, to the Festival Director, Giona Nazzaro, the selection committee and the great team of Locarno Film Festival.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi (@fierycj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juju Stories (@jujustories_)

Shot by Femi Awojide, Surreal16 Collective’s production includes three stories: “Suffer the Witch“, “Yam“, “Love Potion“ all written and directed by CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Abba T. Makama, and Michael Omonua.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juju Stories (@jujustories_)

“Juju Stories” was produced by Francis NebotOge Obasi, and Adaugo Uzoma, and features the likes of Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yang, Adebukola Oladipupo, Paul Utomi, Elvis PokoNengi Adoki, Seun Kentebe, amongst others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juju Stories (@jujustories_)

Congratulations!

