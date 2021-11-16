Connect with us

Timi Dakolo is Dropping New Music Soon! See BTS Moments from “Obim” Video Shoot

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The value of family is best experienced when one is in need. It all started with a post on Timi Dakolo’s Instagram page,

I’d be shooting my first Igbo song and I’d like to have my entire Igbo family come through for me. We are shooting this Sunday (November 14th).

And the Igbo family came through. We saw various media personalities and celebrities show up for a video shoot of Timi Dakolo’s music video titled “Obim“. The event saw individuals like Alexx Ekubo, Ebuka Obi-Echendu, Chinedu Ekedieze, Frodd, Noble Igwe among others.

As always, we expect the song and video to be a colourful declaration of love while further uplifting the Igbo culture and traditions.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Spot your favourite from images of the event below 

