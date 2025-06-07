Everyone With Good Taste Is Obsessed With This Summer Trend

It’s no coincidence that Bukola Oladipupo has become our latest sartorial obsession. The Men’s Club star has an Instagram that is a veritable lookbook, and the more we clock her effortlessly chic ensembles, the more enamoured we become.

Today, it’s her heavenly summery matching set, a quintessential style cheat for those sultry days, that has us obsessed. After all, when outfit planning feels like a luxury, pairing perfectly coordinated separates is the ultimate solution: throw it on, step out, and own the moment. Scroll on for inspiration from her weekend-ready edit—proof that minimal effort can yield maximal impact.