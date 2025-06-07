We Need to Talk About Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Entire Look | Like Now!

Hair? Check. Dress? Check. Beauty? Double check. Shoes, jewellery, smile? Check, check, check. In fact, everything about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in this video is a resounding yes and it’s giving everything we love — fashion, charm, and a little sass.

The writer, who also served on the Met Gala committee this year, appeared in a colour-shifting strapless lace dress that went from yellow to lavender to blue, and somehow managed to make a quiet statement without trying too hard.

Her hair was soft, voluminous, and shaped just enough to let her jewellery have a say. Silver earrings and a matching necklace that gave her look a polished edge.

But leave it to Chimamanda to wrap the whole thing with the kind of caption that makes you laugh out loud: “Somebody cannot feel herself again.” Ma’am, you absolutely can. In fact, we insist.