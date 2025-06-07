Connect with us

We Need to Talk About Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Entire Look | Like Now!

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is living her best glam life in this three-toned lace and her cheeky caption is the cherry on top.
Published

7 hours ago

Hair? Check. Dress? Check. Beauty? Double check. Shoes, jewellery, smile? Check, check, check. In fact, everything about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in this video is a resounding yes and it’s giving everything we love — fashion, charm, and a little sass.

The writer, who also served on the Met Gala committee this year, appeared in a colour-shifting strapless lace dress that went from yellow to lavender to blue, and somehow managed to make a quiet statement without trying too hard.

The acclaimed author and committee member of the just recently concluded Met Gala was all shades of beautiful and gorgeous in this three coloured strapless lace dress. The midi-length dress featured three colours, a light yellow at the bottom, that transitions to a light lavender in the middle, and then to a light blue at the bottom.

Her hair was soft, voluminous, and shaped just enough to let her jewellery have a say. Silver earrings and a matching necklace that gave her look a polished edge.

But leave it to Chimamanda to wrap the whole thing with the kind of caption that makes you laugh out loud: “Somebody cannot feel herself again.” Ma’am, you absolutely can. In fact, we insist.

