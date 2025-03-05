Connect with us

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Her Dazzling Look at the Launch of 'Dream Count'

1 min ago

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made a dazzling statement at the launch of her latest book, “Dream Count,” held at the Southbank Centre. Styled by Somi Nwandu of Nwayi Oma, the acclaimed author stepped out in a metallic masterpiece by Ghanaian fashion house Christie Brown, paired with striking accessories.

Her dress featured a structured bodice with intricate cut-out details offering a contemporary twist on classic elegance. The silver fabric shimmered beautifully under the lights, and the fit-and-flare silhouette brought a regal yet playful vibe to her look.

Chimamanda’s choice of accessories was just as thoughtful. She wore minimal earrings by Anthea Manari. She finished off the look with a bold pop of colour – turquoise heels that injected a fresh and unexpected touch to the silver palette. Nwayi Oma also styled Chimamanda Adichie earlier for her shoot with The Guardian where she wore Andrea Iyamah. Call it what you want, but if this isn’t wear African on full display, we don’t know what that is.

 

Her natural updo and radiant smile completed the look, as Nwayi Oma’s styling struck a perfect balance between boldness and refinement, capturing Chimamanda’s personality and sophisticated taste. Want to see behind-the-scenes of the styling, watch here:

