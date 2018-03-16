Timini Egbuson & Adebukola Oladipupo attend the Premiere of #MTVShugaNaija in London

Actors Timini Egbuson and Adebukola Oladipupo who play Tobi and Faa on the hit educational TV series, MTV Shuga Naija, are currently in London for the premiere of the sixth season.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @_timini, @mynameisbukola
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
16.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Actors Timini Egbuson and Adebukola Oladipupo who play Tobi and Faa on the hit educational TV series, MTV Shuga Naija, are currently in London for the premiere of the sixth season.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @_timini, @mynameisbukola
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline