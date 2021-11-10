Falz & The Odditty Nominated in “Africa Social Star” Category for E! People’s Choice Awards’

Nigerians will continue to make us proud. And when they do, BellaNaija is always here to reel out their achievements. Today is Falz and The Odditty and their nominations for the E! People’s Choice Awards.

The award-winning musician and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and content creator The Odditty were nominated for the E! People’s Choice Awards in the category of ‘African Social Star’

Other Africans on the nomination list include LGBTQ activist, Lasizwe Dambuza (South Africa), make-up artist and beauty influencer, Mihlali Ndamase (South Africa), TikTok stars, Witney Ramabulana (South Africa) and Azziad Nasenya (Kenya), comedian, Madam Boss (Zimbabwe), and Media Personality, Boity Thulo (South Africa).

Commenting on the nomination, Falz said:

“It’s a great honour to be nominated for this award, and I am really excited that the good people at E! considered me for this. I have always considered social media a place where I can have fun, connect with people from different parts of the globe and most importantly, effect social change”

Fans can vote for Falz or The Odditty here and on Twitter with the hashtags #AfricanSocialStar with #Falz or #TheOdditty

Voting ends Friday, November 19th at 11:59pm ET.