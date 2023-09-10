Connect with us

#BNxBBNAllStars: Doyin & Kim Oprah Evicted From #BBNaijaAllStars House!

Celebrating the Life of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Prince Reveals Why He Accepted the #BBNAllStars Invitation and Shares Exciting Upcoming Projects on 'The Dip'

Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala & Bukayo Saka Nominated for 2023 Ballon d’Or | See Full List

First Look at the Beauty Queens Contesting for the Miss Universe Nigeria Crown

Seyi Talks About His High Points, Low Points & What’s Next for Him on “BBNaija Gist”

Ike chats with Ebuka about His Game Plan, Time in the House & the Ilebaye Situation on “BBNaija Gist”

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!

Teni Teams Up with SHUSHI for a Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection —Take a Look!

From Rema's Speech to Osas "the Commotion" Ighodaro, Here are the Major Highlights from the #16thHeadies Award

3 hours ago

It’s week seven of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, and viewers and fans alike are locked in on the everyday excitement and drama. It may be difficult to compare the different weeks and their levels of twists and drama, but this week’s events didn’t underwhelm.

In Sunday night’s eviction show, Doyin and houseguest Kim Oprah were evicted.

See the highlights below to get the lowdown on everything that happened.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

