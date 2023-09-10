Scoop
#BNxBBNAllStars: Doyin & Kim Oprah Evicted From #BBNaijaAllStars House!
It’s week seven of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, and viewers and fans alike are locked in on the everyday excitement and drama. It may be difficult to compare the different weeks and their levels of twists and drama, but this week’s events didn’t underwhelm.
In Sunday night’s eviction show, Doyin and houseguest Kim Oprah were evicted.
See the highlights below to get the lowdown on everything that happened.
It’s another eviction Sunday. What’s going to happen today? Stay tuned! #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
Ebuka is looking sweeeet #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/RQ0iGTZMPa
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
The drama this week tho #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
What was your highlight this week? #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/V0kZuhW3ef
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
Omashola on why he didn’t pick KimOprah as a BFF #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/IJCrIUH7sp
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
If I said what I said was a person… Doyin 👀#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/2amdBGJ71y
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
If I said what I said was a person… Doyin 👀#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/2amdBGJ71y
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
KimOprah has been evicted. Well, she’s a houseguest. #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
KimOprah is all about making money! Go girl 👏🏾#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/mJHpUAEAhG
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
KimOprah says she’s really cool with Cross, and looking forward to see how it goes after the show. And what’s up with her and Pere, “I don’t know. Right now I’m focused on Cross…” #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/zlKwHxfqA8
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
L.A.X performing on the #BBNaija stage #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/TkxYCLAKm3
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
WhiteMoney is safe#BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
Doyin has been evicted #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/3t0vCGBGRB
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
Doyin is the next housemate to leave Biggie’s house #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/ZC4l90xjRe
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
Doyin admitted her mouth is what makes people leave her in the house, this season and previous season #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/gu0fKi9ZEK
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
Adekunle didn’t tell Venita about the letter he found in his locker this week. And he suspects KimOprah or Cee-C
We all know the culprit(s) and it’s not these two #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023
What’s next for Doyin? Podcast. And she’s changing her Podcast from “Doyin’s Corner to Let’s Chat”
You can catch up on the previous episodes on https://t.co/h1HOlWRY4g #BBNaija #BNxBBNAllStars #BBNaijaAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 10, 2023