Connect with us

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From Nursing a Personal Pain to Providing Nutritional Solutions to Families, Meet Toyin Onigbanjo - CEO, AugustSecrets

Career

To tackle Unemployment in Nigeria, Jobberman aims to provide Unlimited Job opportunities for Youths

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

Olufemi Samuel Aiki of Foodlocker is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Events Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

BN TV Career

Get to Know More about Paystack's Ezra Olubi in this Interview with Peace Itimi

Career

CBN is set to inject 50 Billion Naira Intervention Fund for Businesses in Nigeria

Career

Congratulations! Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, Co-founder of Digital Encode is now a member of Forbes Technology Council

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020

Career

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From Nursing a Personal Pain to Providing Nutritional Solutions to Families, Meet Toyin Onigbanjo – CEO, AugustSecrets

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

From inception to date, the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign has told encouraging stories of business growth, consistency, and passion.

These, we have realized to be one of the major factors needed to start your business and take it to the top.

This kicked off with Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO of The Gift Source, who discussed little beginnings and the journey to massive expansion. (Watch here)

After, we were taken on a journey with Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO of Triciabizwho grew her consulting practice from ₦0 to $100,000 in 3 days. (Watch here)

Today, let’s hear from Toyin Onigbanjo, CEO of AugustSecrets – a leading child nutrition company in Nigeria.

Nurturing a toddler demands that you do not just take care of them physically, but also understand them even to the most minute details: from what they love to eat to the things they love to do, etc.

The latter was a challenge Toyin Onigbanjo was faced with and had to overcome. This led her to try recipes that would work for her son until she eventually found the solution.

Toyin’s success caught the attention of other mothers around her, and from inquiries and constant consultations, she chose to make an impact by creating a Facebook group where she brought mothers together for advice and suggestions on child nutrition, and recipes to help feed their children right.

From 10 members to 13,000 members, her network expanded. This came with a larger demand from consultation and advice, requests came to start making the meals.

The feedback was amazing, and this was the drive she sustained till she founded ‘AugustSecrets’ in 2016.

From a carton to big boxes, Toyin has succeeded in having her products in almost 300 stores across 15 states in Nigeria.

Find out more about how AugustSecrets was able to thrive despite the pandemic, able to satisfy the nutritional needs of her clients, about her dream to eradicate hunger in Africa, and how she has been able to sustain her clientele in a delicate business as child nutrition.

Watch the video here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Tari Taylaur: 3 Possibilities 2020 Opened Up for Nigerians

#BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me

Your Better Self with Akanna: Let’s Stay Anchored on Things that Never Change
Advertisement
css.php