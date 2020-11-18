Connect with us

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From a University Locker to Business Outlets - Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO, The Gift Source

Career Inspired News

Facebook Celebrates 6 Entrepreneurs from Nigeria/Ghana with its SMB Success Stories Series in Partnership with BellaNaija & Guardian TV

Career Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important

Career Inspired

The Journey, The Process, The Triumph - 6 Entrepreneurs set to bare it all in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Career Inspired

CEO & Founder of Augustsecrets, Toyin Onigbanjo has been Selected for the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Career Scoop

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu - CEO, Christie Brown

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed - CEO, The Gift Source

Career

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From a University Locker to Business Outlets – Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO, The Gift Source

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It is an exciting time for Facebook and BellaNaija as they mark the launch of the highly anticipated #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign.

This was ushered in gracefully with the introduction of the ‘BIG SIX,’ 6 extraordinary entrepreneurs from across West Africa.

Now, we’re kickstarting by letting you into the life and journey of one of the selected CEOs, Samiah Oyekan–Ahmed.

Samiah Oyekan–Ahmed is the CEO of a leading retail company focused on gifts and novelties in Nigeria called The Gift Source

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Starting from her locker in the university, Samiah began her career with persistence and passion. She was able to nurture her business till she grew into not just having 2 additional stores, but also establishing a fully-enabled e-commerce website.

Here, Samiah shares how not finding a residency option of her choice as a medical doctor at the time did not hinder her from becoming an entrepreneur. Rather, she found light in the dark and from little beginnings, has built a name and a strong brand for herself.

Watch to find out what it took Samiah to start from 2 followers to 52,000+ without a marketing budget; how she was able to sustain her business amidst challenges and COVID-19 as a major pandemic; and how Facebook as a tool has been phenomenal to her success and growth.

Samiah has a huge interest in teaching and has an e-book for business owners who would like to start their own gifting company.

About the Gift Store

The Gift Source is a retail brand for gifts & novelties in Nigeria

For more information, follow them on Instagram (@thegiftsource)

Content partner: @Georgeokoro

#BNxFBSuccessStory #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story
Advertisement
css.php