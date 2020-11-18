FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From a University Locker to Business Outlets – Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO, The Gift Source

It is an exciting time for Facebook and BellaNaija as they mark the launch of the highly anticipated #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign.

This was ushered in gracefully with the introduction of the ‘BIG SIX,’ 6 extraordinary entrepreneurs from across West Africa.

Now, we’re kickstarting by letting you into the life and journey of one of the selected CEOs, Samiah Oyekan–Ahmed.

Samiah Oyekan–Ahmed is the CEO of a leading retail company focused on gifts and novelties in Nigeria called The Gift Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Starting from her locker in the university, Samiah began her career with persistence and passion. She was able to nurture her business till she grew into not just having 2 additional stores, but also establishing a fully-enabled e-commerce website.

Here, Samiah shares how not finding a residency option of her choice as a medical doctor at the time did not hinder her from becoming an entrepreneur. Rather, she found light in the dark and from little beginnings, has built a name and a strong brand for herself.

Watch to find out what it took Samiah to start from 2 followers to 52,000+ without a marketing budget; how she was able to sustain her business amidst challenges and COVID-19 as a major pandemic; and how Facebook as a tool has been phenomenal to her success and growth.

Samiah has a huge interest in teaching and has an e-book for business owners who would like to start their own gifting company.

About the Gift Store

The Gift Source is a retail brand for gifts & novelties in Nigeria

For more information, follow them on Instagram (@thegiftsource)

Content partner: @Georgeokoro

#BNxFBSuccessStory # FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStor y