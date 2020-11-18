Facebook Celebrates 6 Entrepreneurs from Nigeria/Ghana with its SMB Success Stories Series in Partnership with BellaNaija & Guardian TV

Facebook has announced the start of its #FBSuccessStory campaign, aimed at spotlighting Nigerian and Ghanaian entrepreneurs using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to grow their businesses. The campaign, running for six weeks, is designed to celebrate, whilst inspiring future entrepreneurs, and highlighting the tools available to scale their businesses.

“We’re proud of the role that we have in enabling SMBs to grow and scale. We know that small businesses are the cornerstone of the economy and make significant contributions. This campaign is a celebration of some of these Ghanaian SMBs making an impact, both in Ghana, Nigeria and beyond,” said Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications, Africa.

Running from November 18th to 21st of December 2020, #FBSuccessStory will air exclusively on both BellaNaija and Nigerian online TV platform Guardian TV, as a special series showcasing six entrepreneurs in Nigeria & Ghana who use Facebook’s platforms and product offerings to overcome business challenges, connect to their target audiences, and achieve successes in their marketplaces.

The four entrepreneurs selected from Nigeria include:

Tricia Ikpowonba founder of TriciaBiz, an online training and academy platform in Lagos, Nigeria that provides affordable and quality business advisory service for micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurs. Tricia has used Instagram to reach and guide over 130,000 small and medium scale businesses in increasing their bottom lines in various industries worldwide.

Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, founder of August Secrets, an award-winning child nutrition brand in Nigeria that provides healthy, handmade cereals & snacks for babies and young children. Toyin has been able to feed over 30,000 children with her products within the first 18 months. Through her use of Facebook paid advertising, she has been able to reach customers across all the 36 states in Nigeria, including securing clients from Ghana, Canada, Cameroon, Gambia, and Nairobi.

and Gina Ehikodi-Ojo, founder of Foodies and Spice, Nigeria’s foremost food and travel show. With the help of Facebook, Gina has been able to showcase and promote other food brands through her annual food festival called Foodaholic Festival. Through her use of video content and relevant food hashtags, she has gained a following of over 100,000 on Facebook and Instagram and has become a food influencer, with a large audience who look up to her for ideas on how to cook and also manage their food business.

Featured in the campaign, and commenting on Facebook’s impact on her business, Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, a medical doctor turned entrepreneur and founder of The Gift Source, said, “My business experienced phenomenal growth using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. I was able to build a formidable community on the platforms using audience insights, which helped me to deliver meaningful messages to new and existing customers. As a result of this growth, I have been able to employ more people, and deliver more sales.”

The two entrepreneurs selected from Ghana, include Aisha Ayensu, owner of Christie Brown, a luxury Ghanaian fashion brand and Ameyaw Debrah, the founder of the popular Ameyawdebrah.com, a video production channel and a content creation platform focused on entertainment.

Speaking on the campaign, Aisha Ayensu said: “Using platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp has enabled our brand and fashion line to be more visible to more people from around the world. We’ve been able to drive direct sales and communicate with clients both locally and internationally, leading to an amazing growth. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were also able to host our first ever virtual show on Instagram LIVE where we reached over 30,000 viewers.”

Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija, and media partner, said: “BellaNaija has always believed in celebrating people making an impact in their industries. This is why we are delighted to work with Facebook to spotlight local entrepreneurs leading change within their communities in West Africa. This BellaNaija-Facebook partnership has given us another opportunity to support business owners and brands as we applaud their resilience in an exceptionally tough year.”

Media partner, Bunmi Amosu, Head of Video Content at The Guardian TV, added, “As one of Nigeria’s foremost multi-media and news platforms, we are continually seeking new ways to share the authentic African story. It is exciting to partner with Facebook on this project to showcase entrepreneurs doing their best to rewrite the narrative about Africa. We trust this project would inspire many more African business owners to take advantage of the opportunities available and write their own success stories.”