Connect with us

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 361

Career Inspired News

Facebook Celebrates 6 Entrepreneurs from Nigeria/Ghana with its SMB Success Stories Series in Partnership with BellaNaija & Guardian TV

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From a University Locker to Business Outlets - Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO, The Gift Source

Career Inspired

The Journey, The Process, The Triumph - 6 Entrepreneurs set to bare it all in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Career Inspired

CEO & Founder of Augustsecrets, Toyin Onigbanjo has been Selected for the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu - CEO, Christie Brown

Career Inspired

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed - CEO, The Gift Source

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 361

AsoEbi Bella

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Outfit: @tubo_

@bukola_adeeyo
Dress tailored by @officialyomscollection
Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos

Bella: @moladehh_
Makeup : @makeupbymoladehh
Fabric: @kubisfabrics__ng
Dress @mariam_stitches

@onyinye_d
MUA @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry
Gele @prudenciaforalrosal

Belle: @therealrhonkefella
Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections
Photography: @ayoalasi
Makeup and Gele: @peaceibadin_mua

@kemjeeca in @moorewoman_

Outfit @ayabacouture

Bella @mz_dwande
Planner – @moamberevents
Tailored by @t16worldoffashion
Make up by @ariyike_mua
Accessories @bellezaaccessories_
Gele by @gele_by_segunlagos
Photography by @classiqueimagerystudios

Outfits: @zemphanie

Wedding guest @dedebuckmann for #ired2020

@p.r.u.d.e.n.t
Outfit: @prudential_styling

Makeup: @chiniellabeauty
Outfit: @aishaabubakrng

@cookingwithlima
Makeup @lbvmakeovers
Outfit @ehi.ehii
Fabric @fabrics_by_maciscas
Styled by @style_by_ruvero

Belle @makieyhite Outfit @t16worldoffashion
MUA @divadivineatelier

@queenbrobbey
Dress: @vtabi_official
Makeup: @makeupby_pnang

@nkechiblessingsunday
Dress: @houseofsolange

@_iphy Hair : @hairbypearl_ng
Outfit : @samawoman

@deborahkumi1611
Dress by @yartelgh
Hair by @oh_my_hairr
Makeup by @liasbeauty__
Photo by @nana_gaza
Fabric by @lush_fabrics
Styled by @official_nkc

@lillyafe
Dress @topefnr

@dimpledfacecutie Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Dress: @house_of_dova
Hair: @beedaisyhair
Photography: @tosin_josh

@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @y_glam

[email protected] Photography: @mlogimagery

@serwaaamihere

Outfit: @bint_atelier
Makeup: @azzabeauty_
Photography @madugu.ng

@yemialade
Makeup: @abbeymattheworks
Outfit: @fabstyle_101
Makeup: @bregha
Photography: @remigrapher

@empress_dictabee

@call_me_dainty and hubby
Photography: @praise_that_photographer

Photography: @joebals

Kids!

Hair by @hairssencekids
Dress by @ajibikes_wardrobe

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story
Advertisement
css.php