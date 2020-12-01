2face Idibia, Niniola & Bella Shmurda set to perform at the Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club

Skyfall Oceanfront Club will celebrate its grand opening on December 6th, 2020 at Elegushi beach.

The event will be an elaborate mix of music, entertainment art, and nature with a variety of food and drinks to get guests and customers to unwind.

The spot located at Elegushi beach is currently opened only on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and is known for its breathtaking beach parties. It also prides itself on providing guests with an unrivaled and distinctive luxury lifestyle experience and inspires an atmosphere where you will always find that positive energy.

Skyfall Oceanfront Club, arguably one of the best party venues in Lagos, will host guests and customers at the grand opening event.

The event promises to be a night of extravagance, a blend of nature mixed with pleasure, exquisite cuisine, and live performances by 2face Idibia, Niniola, SettUp, and Bella Shmurda.

This event is strictly by invitation

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content