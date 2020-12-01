Connect with us

Events Promotions

2face Idibia, Niniola & Bella Shmurda set to perform at the Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club

Events

Another Win as FBNHoldings Group bags Several Honours at the 2020 'Great Place To Work' Award Ceremony

Beauty Events

Prisca Nwaobodo is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020!

Events

Hey BNers! Do you have an Event this December? Let us know in the Comment Section

Events Movies & TV

Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham Spotted at the Premiere of Kayode Kasum's "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Events

The 'Africa Green Awards' 2020 celebrates the Contributions of Youths towards Environmental Sustainability

Events

#TEFFEST 2020 was a huge Success and we have Photos of how the Wrap Party went!

Career Events Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

BN TV Events Music

You should Totally Watch Chike Perform "Soldier" & "Beautiful People" at #TFAA2020

Events

The First-Ever Virtual Edition of the Annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway Event is Here | November 28th

Events

2face Idibia, Niniola & Bella Shmurda set to perform at the Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Skyfall Oceanfront Club will celebrate its grand opening on December 6th, 2020 at Elegushi beach.

The event will be an elaborate mix of music, entertainment art, and nature with a variety of food and drinks to get guests and customers to unwind.

The spot located at Elegushi beach is currently opened only on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and is known for its breathtaking beach parties. It also prides itself on providing guests with an unrivaled and distinctive luxury lifestyle experience and inspires an atmosphere where you will always find that positive energy.

Skyfall Oceanfront Club, arguably one of the best party venues in Lagos, will host guests and customers at the grand opening event.

The event promises to be a night of extravagance, a blend of nature mixed with pleasure, exquisite cuisine, and live performances by 2face Idibia, Niniola, SettUp, and Bella Shmurda.

This event is strictly by invitation

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me

Your Better Self with Akanna: Let’s Stay Anchored on Things that Never Change

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Olufemi Samuel Aiki of Foodlocker is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Laura Nnamdi: How Do We Master the Art of Moving On?
Advertisement
css.php