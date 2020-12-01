The 2nd Edition of the DVT Business Summit & Skills Conference is here | Dec 1st -4th

The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria) in Partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Don Bosco are pleased to invite you to the virtual 2nd Dual Vocational Training Business Summit.

Theme: Skills and Development in Nigeria –

Challenges and Opportunities of the Corona Pandemic

Date: December, 1st – 2nd (Live Chat), 3rd – 4th (B2B, Networking)

To Register, Click Here

The objective of the Skills Summit 2020 is to continue and deepen the discussion with a focus on selected sectors. These will be Agriculture and Health.

Furthermore, considering the challenges faced during the coronavirus crisis, its summit aims to highlight how the field of vocational training can benefit from Digitalization and make it more resilient towards a pandemic.

The panel sessions will provide insight into the impact of the pandemic on the agricultural sector and possible opportunities.

It will also throw light on the skills required in the health sector and current training practices.

The panel sessions will provide insight into how digital solutions can effectively support the facilitation of vocational skills.

