Another Win as FBNHoldings Group bags Several Honours at the 2020 ‘Great Place To Work’ Award Ceremony

L-R: Tunde Lawanson, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FBN Holdings Plc, Ugochi Onuekwusi, Human Resources Officer, Rev. Oluwayomi Uteh, General Manager, Operations TREM, Oyinade Kuku, Head, Human Resources, FBN Holdings Plc and Douglas Elisha, Technical Assistant to the GMD, FBN Holdings Plc at The Great Place To Work Awards held at Marina, Lagos on Friday which had FBNHoldings winning the Best Place to Work for Millennials and Women, Best in Leadership Practice, and 2nd Best Place to Work.

FBNHoldings Group has won big at the ‘2020 Great Place To Work Award‘ ceremony held last week Friday, in Lagos. The Holdings Company along with its subsidiary companies; First Bank of Nigeria, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, and FBNQuest Capital won various awards at the prestigious event.

FBN Holdings Plc received a ‘Platinum Certification’ as a great workplace further attesting to the quality of its people practices. It also received the award for the ‘Best Workplace for Millennials’; this has become evident with a high percentage of its workforce in this age category and the targeted HR initiatives to drive engagement and retention. FBNHoldings also topped the following two categories and received the awards as the Best in Leadership Practice and Best Workplace for Women. Overall, FBNHoldings was ranked as the 2nd Best Workplace.

In the other categories, First Bank of Nigeria Limited received a gold certification as a ‘Great Workplace’ and also won the ‘Best Workplace in Learning and Development’, affirming its peak performance in this space. The Bank was ranked as the ‘5th Best Workplace in the Large Corporates Category’.

FBNQuest also had a glorious evening at the event, based on research feedback and metric score from the ‘Great Place To Work’ team. In the other Categories- (Medium-sized Corporates), FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBNQuest Trustees were adjudged as the 4th and 5th best workplace ranking respectively. They also received Gold Certification as a Great Workplace, while FBNQuest Capital received a Silver Certification.

Speaking on the awards received by the Group, UK Eke, MFR, the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc said ‘this is a reflection of the commitment and efforts of the FBN Holdings Group management in providing and building quality life for all our employees’ adding further ‘the awards also demonstrate our recognition of the critical importance of all our employees as we seek to remain the ‘hub for the best industry talent’ towards the delivery of our overall strategic objectives.

