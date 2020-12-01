Connect with us

Prisca Nwaobodo is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020!

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Mimi Onalaja, Amanda Dara, Joselyn Dumas & More

Meet the Queen! 5 Things We Know About Nigerian Queen 2020 Winner Chikaodili Nna-Udosen

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 362

Dodos Uvieghara is a Chic Birthday Girl!

We can't get over Keke Palmer's Stunning Braids on Mood Magazine's New Cover

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Nengi Hampson, Idia Aisien, Eku Edewor & More

This Yvonne Victoria Inspired Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Low-Key Perfect for Every Situation

This South African Beauty Enthusiast’s Morning Routine Is Way Simpler Than You’d Expect

Learn new tips from Pharrell Williams' Morning Skincare Routine

The 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria has announced its winner!

After receiving 1726 entries, shortlisting 100 contestants following series of elimination rounds leading to the final 35 being invited to the Queens-Ville, Prisca Nwaobodo, a 25-year-old real estate professional from Delta State has emerged the 9th Miss Tourism Nigeria queen.

Prisca beat 15 grand finale qualifiers to finally win the crown and as part of her winning prizes, she gets:

  • To represent Nigeria at the next Miss Tourism World
  • An all-expense-paid trip to Dubai courtesy of Travel Experience.
  • To receive an official car as part of her one year reign
  • A movie role contract courtesy of Screen Goddess Production
  • Custom sneakers with her name crested on it courtesy of London luxury designer, Martin Johnson.
  • To become an ambassador and receive one year supply of beauty products courtesy of Hegai And Esther.
  • To receive a special package of neckpieces courtesy of Fabjewelries.

However, Prisca Nwaobodo was not the only winner of the night as Paula Placid (Benue) emerged Miss Globe Nigeria and will represent Nigeria at the next Miss Globe International Pageant in China.

Also, Chidinma Okonkwo (F.C.T) won Miss Glam Nigeria and is set to represent Nigeria at the next Next Miss Glam World in India.

Nneoma Anyanwu (Imo) emerged Miss Continental Model and will represent Nigeria at the next Miss Continental Model in the U.S.A, and Bunmi Diamond (Osun) emerged Miss Tourism Top Model and will also represent Nigeria at Miss Asia Global.

