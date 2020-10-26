Connect with us

Beauty

Meet Shudufhadzo Musida - The Newly Crowned Miss South Africa 2020

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Kitan Akinniranye, Leslie Sidora, Khanya Mkangisa & More

Beauty

We Are Obsessed With This 90's Inspired Nyma Tang Makeup Look!

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Let These Fashion & Beauty Stories Bring Some Joy To Your Week

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Ameera Abraham, Ayanda Thabethe, Lorna Maseko & More

Beauty Music

Niniola Has A Bold New Look

Beauty Scoop

These 11 African Queens are representing their Countries at the 2020 Miss Earth Beauty Pageant

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Mercy Eke, Sanchan Elegushi, Wathoni Ayansi & More

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Here's How Issa Rae Got Ready For The 2020 Emmys

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Kim Opara, Kiki Osinbajo, Anita Ikubese & More

Beauty

Meet Shudufhadzo Musida – The Newly Crowned Miss South Africa 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

@shudufhadzomusida

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 on Friday in a plush pageant finale at the Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town, with a 2-hour live broadcast being simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic. The pageant was also televised live on YouTube to audiences around the world.

She took the crown from Zozibini Tunzi. Shudufhadzo shared the good news on her Instagram page:

I am Miss South Africa 2020. I am so thankful to everyone that’s supported me on this journey. It took an entire village to get here and I love you all so much. Let’s go get them. To@official_misssa, thank you for changing my life and introducing me to so many wonderful women. To@thato_mosehle and @natasha_joubert, I am so happy to be walking this journey with you.

Musida has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the prestigious University of Pretoria and is currently studying at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa for her Master’s degree in International Relations.

Thato Mosehle came in as the first runner-up, followed by the third position Natasha Joubert. The winner and runner-ups of Miss South Africa will represent South Africa at Miss Universe, Miss World 2021, and Miss Supranational

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: The #EndSARS Protest is a Reminder of Traditional Media’s Neglected Duty to the Masses

Tolulope Davids of Instiq Professional Services is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

Tari Taylaur: Our Hopes for a New Nigeria Cannot be Gunned Down
Advertisement
css.php