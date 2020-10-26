Meet Shudufhadzo Musida – The Newly Crowned Miss South Africa 2020

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 on Friday in a plush pageant finale at the Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town, with a 2-hour live broadcast being simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic. The pageant was also televised live on YouTube to audiences around the world.

She took the crown from Zozibini Tunzi. Shudufhadzo shared the good news on her Instagram page:

I am Miss South Africa 2020. I am so thankful to everyone that’s supported me on this journey. It took an entire village to get here and I love you all so much. Let’s go get them. To@official_misssa, thank you for changing my life and introducing me to so many wonderful women. To@thato_mosehle and @natasha_joubert, I am so happy to be walking this journey with you.

Musida has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the prestigious University of Pretoria and is currently studying at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa for her Master’s degree in International Relations.

Thato Mosehle came in as the first runner-up, followed by the third position Natasha Joubert. The winner and runner-ups of Miss South Africa will represent South Africa at Miss Universe, Miss World 2021, and Miss Supranational