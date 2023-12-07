Witness the Magic Unfold: Livewire Concerts Presents ‘A Night of Queens’

Nigeria’s vibrant music scene pulsates with life, infused by the unique talents of countless individuals who weave their one-of-a-kind melodies and rhythms into the nation’s rich cultural fabric. Despite a historically male-dominated industry, women have been instrumental in shaping the evolution of music genres, leaving an undeniable mark on its landscape.

The early 60s and 70s saw women in Nigerian music navigate a challenging landscape, often confined to backing vocals or traditional folk music. Yet, a band of trailblazers shattered these limitations, defying societal norms and carving out their own space as powerful forces in a male-dominated scene. Pioneering figures like Nelly Uchendu, the Lijadu sisters, Veno Marioghae-Mbanefo, Christy Essien-Igbokwe, Evi Edna Ogholi, and Onyeka Onwenu paved the way for future generations.

Onyeka Onwenu, a singer, songwriter, actress, and activist who rose to prominence in the 1970s with her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, fused traditional Nigerian rhythms with contemporary sounds, becoming a symbol of female empowerment and cultural pride.

The early 2000s witnessed a vibrant new generation of female Afrobeat singers rise, carrying the torch of their forebears while injecting the genre with fresh energy and diverse perspectives. These women continue to challenge ingrained stereotypes, redefine the space for women in music, and captivate global audiences with their distinctive musical fusions.

The rise of female Afrobeat musicians has had a profound impact on the Nigerian music industry and beyond. These women are not only breaking down gender barriers but also showcasing the diversity and creativity of Nigerian music to a global audience. Their success is inspiring a new generation of female musicians and challenging traditional gender roles in the industry.

At the forefront of this movement stand powerhouse voices like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Niniola, and Teni, to name but a few. Their indelible mark on Nigerian music history is undeniable.

From the early trailblazers like Onyeka Onwenu and Christy Essien-Igbokwe to the contemporary stars like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, women have consistently pushed boundaries, redefined genres, and captivated audiences with their talent and artistry.

As the Nigerian music scene continues to evolve, it is imperative to recognize and celebrate the transformative impact of female artists, who are shaping the future of music and inspiring generations to come.

Livewire Concerts raises the curtain on a groundbreaking flagship all-female concert on December 17th, 2023, celebrating the extraordinary talent and achievements of Nigerian women in music.

It’s time to witness queens reign supreme! Themed “A Night of Queens”, the concert will have an all-female lineup take the stage, featuring, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Ms DSF, and more, highlighting the incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria’s female music scene.

With the support of First Bank of Nigeria, Bet Naija, and Pepsi, A Night of Queens promises an evening of electrifying performances, infectious energy, and a powerful community. Witness these phenomenal women on stage, feel the excitement, and leave feeling inspired.

Let the magic begin! Tickets are available now – click here. For additional details and table reservation inquiries, visit here or call 09070070026.

