Stanford Seed Nigeria’s IWD Grand Finale Spotlights Innovation & Growth | Get the Scoop

On March 22, 2025, Lagos came alive as the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria hosted the International Women’s Day (IWD) Grand Finale, a celebration of resilience, innovation, and groundbreaking investments in female-led businesses.

The event brought together top entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders for an unforgettable evening showcasing women’s limitless potential in business.

About Stanford Seed Nigeria

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria is part of the Global Stanford Seed Network, comprising graduates of the prestigious Stanford Seed Transformation Program.

This one-year program, an initiative of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, is designed to empower entrepreneurs across Africa, Indonesia, and South Asia to build thriving enterprises that transform lives and drive economic growth.

A Celebration of Empowerment & Transformation



The day began with a powerful keynote by Omolola Rukayat Ajani, President of Stanford Seed Network Nigeria, who reaffirmed the Network’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs through mentorship and funding.

She highlighted the series of impactful events leading up to the Grand Finale, including:

An Instagram Live AMA session with Toyin Onigbanjo, Founder/CEO of August Secrets.

A webinar on Turning Vision into Action with Taofik Odukoya (Founder/CEO, Vanguard Pharmacy) and Funto Boroffice (Founder/CEO, Chanja Datti).

A session on Financial Literacy for Women Entrepreneurs led by Tosin Olaseinde, Founder/CEO of Money Africa.

The Pitch Competition: Celebrating Female Entrepreneurs

The highlight of the evening was the pitch competition, where four exceptional female entrepreneurs presented their innovative businesses to a panel of esteemed judges:

The judges were impressed by their creativity, resilience, and business acumen. In a surprising twist, there was a tie! Both winners received ₦1 million each:

Lydia Ekpong Thompson, Founder of AllGreen Ivy

Fatima Yusuf, Founder of House of Zibima

But the excitement didn’t stop there. One of Stanford Seed Network Nigeria’s esteemed members, Yemisi Iranloye, Founder & CEO of Psaltry International, pledged an additional ₦50 million investment to Lydia Ekpong Thompson’s business. This brought the total funding awarded during the event to an incredible ₦52 million!

Inspiring Lessons & Pearls of Wisdom

The Grand Finale was not just about the pitch competition—it was a platform for sharing transformative insights and lessons from seasoned entrepreneurs and coaches, leaving attendees inspired and motivated.

Paul Minton, Stanford Seed West Africa Coach, delivered a powerful message on the importance of innovation:

The most famous solutions are the rare ones. The world doesn’t need more of the same; it needs bold entrepreneurs creating uncommon solutions.

Affiong Williams, CEO of Reel Fruit, shared her perspective on the essence of entrepreneurship:

Entrepreneurship is not about having a great idea alone; it’s about doing the hard work to make that idea a reality.

These words resonated deeply with attendees, reminding them that success requires both creativity and resilience. The evening was filled with thought-provoking discussions that underscored the importance of taking bold actions to drive meaningful change.

A Day to Remember

The Stanford Seed Nigeria IWD 2025 Grand Finale was more than just an event—it was a movement celebrating women’s resilience and innovation. As attendees left inspired and connected, they carried with them the belief that female entrepreneurship is key to shaping a brighter future for Nigeria and beyond.

The Standford Seed Nigeria renders gratitude to her sponsors; Greenpeg, PayKobo, BellaNaija, BukkaHut, Wilson’s Juice Co., Oxford Blue, Capitol Hills Hospitals, BrandLife, and NECA—for their unwavering support in making this event a phenomenal success!

