Connect with us

Promotions

inDrive Honors Abuja Drivers for Outstanding Service During Ramadan

Cuisine Events Promotions

Share The Good this Ramadan with Knorr’s 30 Days Good Challenge, Live Cooking Sessions, and the Good Bus

Events Promotions

The Future Is Her Foundation & Stephanie Coker Raise Awareness on PCOS | Find Out More

Promotions

From Classic to Iconic: Discover Polo's Journey to being crowned as Luxury Brand of the Decade

Events News Promotions

Guinness Nigeria and Bature Brewery Bring Irish Spirit to Lagos for St. Patrick’s Day

Events Promotions

NIVEA Announced as Headline Sponsor for Zikoko's HERtitude 2025

Events News Promotions

Inside Promasidor’s Role in Ekiti’s Agricultural and Industrial Expansion

Living News Promotions

Movement: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Community Issue

Inspired News Promotions

Meet the 9 Women Redefining Discovery and Experience in Lagos with Awari

Promotions

Cascador and NSIA Partner to Accelerate Innovation and Scale Nigerian Businesses

Promotions

inDrive Honors Abuja Drivers for Outstanding Service During Ramadan

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in 48 countries worldwide including Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to driver welfare through the recently concluded inDrive Ramadan Drivers’ Initiative in Abuja. This special campaign recognized and rewarded drivers who went the extra mile to serve riders during the holy month of Ramadan.

The weeklong initiative aimed to honor dedicated drivers who remained active throughout Ramadan, ensuring safe and reliable transportation for passengers. The campaign fostered a deeper connection between inDrive and its driver community, reaffirming the platform’s mission to empower and support those at the heart of its operations.

Drivers who remained online and consistently completed rides during the period qualified for a special contest recognizing their dedication. As part of this initiative, numerous hardworking drivers received substantial rewards, while the most outstanding performers were honored with exclusive, thoughtfully curated hampers—symbolizing inDrive’s deep appreciation for their commitment and exceptional service.

“At inDrive, we recognize the dedication and resilience of our drivers, especially during significant periods like Ramadan. This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude and reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and success. We believe that when drivers feel valued and supported, they are better positioned to provide excellent service to riders,” said Timothy Oladimeji, Country Representative at inDrive, Nigeria. 

The inDrive Ramadan Drivers’ Campaign underscores the brand’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of recognition, appreciation, and financial support, ensuring drivers remain at the forefront of its mission to provide fair and people-first mobility solutions.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php